Police got orders from ‘above’ to let violence happen in JNU: Kejriwal

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the Delhi Police got “orders from above” to let violence happen in JNU and let the attackers escape and then only enter the campus. He, however, did not mention the name of JNU or BJP.

“Whatever is happening now, it is not the Delhi Police's fault... If constables are told ‘let violence happen, do not enter inside, stay outside’. How can they go inside? They will be suspended,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference.

“They [police] get order from above, 'let violence happen and after that let them escape and then only enter inside'. So they do that,” he said.

There have been allegations that the police waited outside the gates of JNU, while a masked mob attacked students and teachers on Sunday night.

The Delhi Police is under the ambit of the Lt. Governor, who is appointed by the Central government, and is not under the Delhi government.