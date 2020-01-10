Police got order from ‘above’ to let violence happen: CM

AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, in an allusion to JNU without naming the university, alleged that the Delhi Police got “orders from above” to let violence happen and let the attackers escape and then only enter the campus.

“Whatever cycle of events happening now is not the Delhi Police’s fault... If constables are told ‘let violence happen, do not enter inside, stay outside’. How can they go inside? They will be suspended,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference.

“They [police] get order from above, ‘let violence happen and after that let them escape and then only enter inside’. So they do that,” he said.

There have been allegations that the police waited outside the gates of JNU, while a masked mob attacked students and teachers on Sunday night.

Delhi Police is under the ambit of the Lt. Governor, who is appointed by the Central government, and is not under the Delhi government.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi Police is functioning along the same lines of the BJP-run municipal corporations. “There are 90% chances that the complaint will not be filed by the police in case of an emergency. You all have witnessed the attitude of Delhi Police in the last few days when the law and order situation in the State was grave,” he added.

Delhi Police’s reaction

When asked for a comment, additional PRO of Delhi Police, Anil Mittal said: “Delhi Police has all along been a professional force and handles situations professionally as per its legal mandate. It is absolutely incorrect to say that it acts under any pressure and also to suggest that complaints are not registered at police stations. There is a well established mechanism to address complaints, including women help desks and public facilitation officers.”