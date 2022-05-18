Police get one-day custody  of building owner in Mundka fire case

May 18, 2022 01:41 IST

Blood samples of Goel brothers needs to be collected

The Delhi police on Tuesday got one-day custody of three men, including Mundka building owner Manish Lakra, in connection with the massive fire that broke out inside the commercial building last week, killing 27 persons and injuring several others.

Senior officers said that blood samples of the other two – Vijay Goel and Harish Goel – to whom Mr. Lakra had rented out the two floors where the CCTV company was being operated, needed to be collected. The police further said that of the 16 people injured, at least 10 have recorded their statements. “Statements of witnesses are also being recorded,” an officer said.

Know more details

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “We need to know their background, company details and permissions taken by them from the authorities concerned”. He added that the police are yet to verify Mr. Lakra’s documents.

The police has written to several authorities, including the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, to provide documents pertaining to the building. Meanwhile, more than 100 exhibits have been received by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the DNA profiling process is currently under way,” an officer said.