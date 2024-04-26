Police get 30 more days to complete probe into Parliament breach case

April 26, 2024 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Thursday granted a 30-day extension to the police to complete its investigation into the Parliament security breach case.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur of the Patiala House courts also extended till May 25 the judicial custody of all six accused arrested by Delhi Police in the case. The extension was granted after the police sought 45 days to file the chargesheet.

The court had on March 11 given a 45-day extension to the police to file the chargesheet. It was set to expire by the month-end. The counsel for Delhi Police, advocate Akhand Pratap, told the court that the extension was necessary as reports pertaining to data of electronic devices are yet to arrive, which are necessary for the preparation of the chargesheet. He also told the court that the police need to question some more witnesses in the case.

The police had arrested six people in the security breach case after the incident on December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. The accused were booked under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), 1967.

Two of the accused, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D., had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. They released yellow gas from canisters and raised slogans, before being overpowered by some MPs.

The other two accused, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad, sprayed coloured gas from canisters outside Parliament. Two more, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, were arrested later.