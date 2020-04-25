Police form six panels to assess safety of personnel

With 30 police personnel testing positive for COVID-19 and over 250 staffers in quarantine, Delhi Police has constituted six committees to assess and improve measures to safeguard personnel deployed in containment zones, a senior police officer on Friday.
The decision was taken during a meeting called by the Delhi Police Commissioner. Police personnel are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and they need to protect themselves first before they can protect others, said the force.
The committees will visit police stations, police colonies and containment zones to assess and improve preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The committees will also inspect the status of preventive measures at all pickets, quarantine centres and hospitals. It will also note good practices so that they can be implemented across the board.
