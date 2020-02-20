Police foil murder plan, arrest criminal from Dwarka

A 34-year-old criminal, who was allegedly out to kill another, was arrested in Dwarka, police said on Wednesday. The accused wanted to build his clout in the area and hence planned to eliminate his rival, they said.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused, Jitender alias Bittoo, is a resident of Bindapur.

Police said that on Monday, they received a tip-off that Jitender was roaming near Rajapuri in Dwarka after which a trap was laid and he was apprehended. A loaded countrymade pistol was recovered from his possession, they said.

During interrogation, Jitender confessed that he was on his way to murder one Pawan Gupta because of personal enmity, but the arrest spoiled his plan. On further investigation, it was found that a few months ago, Pawan and Jitender got into an argument during which the former abused the latter. “Jitender’s friends taunted him for being abused and he took it as a challenge to build his clout in the area. He decided to eliminate Pawan by shooting him,” Mr. Alphonse said.

Police said that a case under Section 25 of Arms Act was registered against him and he was arrested.

Jitender used to rent lights to vegetable vendors in the area but later got into bad company. He was first arrested in 2007 in a firing incident, police said.