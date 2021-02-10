Police foil IYC bid to gherao Parliament

Activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday took out a protest march to ‘gherao’ Parliament over the farmers’ issues, “rising” unemployment and hike in fuel prices. However, the march which started from from Jantar Mantar was stopped by police on Raisina Road.
Congress MP Digvijay Singh along with some leaders of the party and activists also courted arrest, the IYC claimed.
A meeting was also held at Jantar Mantar before the march that was attended by several senior leaders, including Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MPs Deepender Singh Hooda, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar among others. Leading the protest, IYC president Srinivas B.V. alleged that the Modi government and the RSS are against the people of country.
“The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anti-farmer and against the youngsters of the country. I want to tell the Prime Minister and the BJP government at the Centre that democracy does not allow dictatorship,” Mr. Srinivas said.
The general public is troubled by rising inflation, fuel prices, and unemployment but the government is giving speeches instead of relief to them, he said.
The IYC is fighting the battle of youth and farmers and will not allow the government to function in an “arbitrary” manner, he added.
