Police files FIR over burning of firecrackers outside CM’s Civil Lines residence

The police on Saturday registered a case against unknown persons after the emergence of a purported video showing the bursting of firecrackers outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines on Friday to welcome his release from jail. Mr. Kejriwal stepped out of Tihar Jail on Friday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

In the FIR, the complainant, a police officer, said he had seen a large crowd gather outside the CM House and burst firecrackers.

“Some unknown persons have polluted the air by burning firecrackers and have committed a crime by disobeying the law,” stated the FIR.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had banned firecrackers in the Capital until January 1 to control air pollution in the winter season.

The BJP’s Delhi unit demanded answers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), blaming its workers for flouting the ban. “If crackers are banned for Hindu festivals because of air pollution, then do the crackers burnt by AAP workers send out oxygen and nitrogen into the atmosphere?” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

AAP, in a statement, responded to the incident, saying, “The people of Delhi were ecstatic with the release of their favourite leader. It was an emotional moment, and a few people expressed their happiness.”

