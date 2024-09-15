GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police files FIR over burning of firecrackers outside CM’s Civil Lines residence

Published - September 15, 2024 12:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Saturday registered a case against unknown persons after the emergence of a purported video showing the bursting of firecrackers outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines on Friday to welcome his release from jail. Mr. Kejriwal stepped out of Tihar Jail on Friday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

In the FIR, the complainant, a police officer, said he had seen a large crowd gather outside the CM House and burst firecrackers.

“Some unknown persons have polluted the air by burning firecrackers and have committed a crime by disobeying the law,” stated the FIR.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had banned firecrackers in the Capital until January 1 to control air pollution in the winter season.

The BJP’s Delhi unit demanded answers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), blaming its workers for flouting the ban. “If crackers are banned for Hindu festivals because of air pollution, then do the crackers burnt by AAP workers send out oxygen and nitrogen into the atmosphere?” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

AAP, in a statement, responded to the incident, saying, “The people of Delhi were ecstatic with the release of their favourite leader. It was an emotional moment, and a few people expressed their happiness.”

Published - September 15, 2024 12:11 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.