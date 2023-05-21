ADVERTISEMENT

Police file FIR in Shiv Nadar University shooting incident

May 21, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The FIR has been registered at the Dadri police station against Anuj Kumar under the Arms Act

The Hindu Bureau

Family members during the final rites of Sneha Chaurasia, who was shot dead inside Greater Noida’s Shiv Nadar University. | Photo Credit: PTI

The police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act in the shooting incident at Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida.

Sneha Chaurasia, a third-year B.A. (Sociology) student, was allegedly shot dead by her classmate Anuj Singh after which he returned to his hostel room and shot himself.

The police said that the woman’s family was yet to approach them with a complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIR was filed at the Dadri police station by Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar against Anuj for illegally possessing a weapon.

The officer said, “We are trying to trace how the illegal weapon was sourced to Anuj and brought inside the campus.”

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US