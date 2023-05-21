Police file FIR in Shiv Nadar University shooting incident

May 21, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act in the shooting incident at Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida.

Sneha Chaurasia, a third-year B.A. (Sociology) student, was allegedly shot dead by her classmate Anuj Singh after which he returned to his hostel room and shot himself.

The police said that the woman’s family was yet to approach them with a complaint.

The FIR was filed at the Dadri police station by Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar against Anuj for illegally possessing a weapon.

The officer said, “We are trying to trace how the illegal weapon was sourced to Anuj and brought inside the campus.”

