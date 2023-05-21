HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police file FIR in Shiv Nadar University shooting incident

The FIR has been registered at the Dadri police station against Anuj Kumar under the Arms Act

May 21, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Family members during the final rites of Sneha Chaurasia, who was shot dead inside Greater Noida’s Shiv Nadar University.

Family members during the final rites of Sneha Chaurasia, who was shot dead inside Greater Noida’s Shiv Nadar University. | Photo Credit: PTI

The police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act in the shooting incident at Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida.

Sneha Chaurasia, a third-year B.A. (Sociology) student, was allegedly shot dead by her classmate Anuj Singh after which he returned to his hostel room and shot himself.

The police said that the woman’s family was yet to approach them with a complaint.

The FIR was filed at the Dadri police station by Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar against Anuj for illegally possessing a weapon.

The officer said, “We are trying to trace how the illegal weapon was sourced to Anuj and brought inside the campus.”

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / crime / police / murder / suicide

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.