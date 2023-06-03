Police file FIR for the ‘theft’ of Vigilance Dept. files

June 03, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

Sparking a fresh row between the elected regime and the bureaucrats in the city, the Delhi police on Friday registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the alleged removal of files from the office of Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar based on his complaint.

In response, Saurabh Bharadwaj, who holds the Services and Vigilance portfolios, shared an image of a purported note sent by the Vigilance Secretary to the Chief Secretary, dated May 16, where the former states that he sent staff members to Mr. Rajasekhar’s office “to get the main files” and create a “shadow file”. In light of this purported document, the Minister asked why Mr. Rajasekhar had filed “a false FIR against unknown persons”.

The background

Mr. Rajasekhar, according to sources, has been involved with the investigation in various cases, including the alleged irregularities related to the renovation of the CM house. On May 13, he was divested of all his duties by Mr. Bharadwaj following the Supreme Court’s May 11 order giving control of services to the elected government.

After the Centre issued an ordinance on May 19, effectively reversing the apex court judgment, the Special Secretary (Vigilance) was reinstated by the department Secretary.

On May 16, in a letter to the Chief Secretary, Mr. Rajasekhar alleged that his office had been searched at 3 a.m. the night before. He also expressed the possibility of confidential files related to several ongoing probes being copied, destroyed or removed.

Sharing details of the FIR, a senior police officer said a case under IPC Sections 380 (theft), 464 (making false documents), 465 (forgery), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) had been registered at the I.P. Estate police station.

‘Appointed by L-G’

In an earlier press conference, Mr. Bharadwaj said the files in the office of the Special Secretary (Vigilance) “were never shared with any Minister of the Delhi government”.

On Friday, in a tweet, he said that the same was reflected in the purported note sent by the Vigilance Secretary to the Chief Secretary. Both these officials, the Minister said, “were appointed by the L-G, not us”.

The Minister also shared another image, purportedly of a note by Mr. Rajasekhar, stating that, as soon as he received Mr. Bharadwaj’s order divesting him of all duties, he sent 76 files marked ‘Confidential’ to the department Secretary, while holding on to some files that were “more sensitive”.

“Why did he retain the rest of the files? Was it not illegal to retain files when work was withdrawn [from him]?” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

