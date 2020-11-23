Police file chargesheet against ex-JNU students

Umar and Sharjeel were booked under UAPA in connection with February riots

The police on Sunday filed supplementary chargesheeet against former JNU students — Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam — and one Faizan Khan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered in connection with north-east riots.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed in FIR number 59 — being investigated by Special Cell — in the court of Special Judge Amitabh Rawat.

The FIR was registered under sections of UAPA, criminal conspiracy, rioting, cheating, murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and damage to public property.

A total of 930 pages of chargesheet were submitted, including 197 pages of chargesheet and 733 pages of documents.

The main chargesheet in the case, comprising 17,000 pages, was filed against 15 persons in September.

‘Planned violence’

The police said protesters had blocked roads at 25 places. They added that violence was planned on the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump in Delhi in a WhatsApp group that was created in the name of a Delhi protest support group.

In February this year, riots that broke out in parts of north-east Delhi claimed 53 lives and injured 583 persons.

There was high-scale destruction of both government and private properties, the police said.

They added that claims amounting to more than ₹20 crore to compensate for the loss of property had been filed before the Delhi government.