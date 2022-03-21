Police file charge sheet in Rohini courtroom blast case

Accused endangered the life of other persons in the courtroom with his heinous act: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday filed a charge sheet in the Rohini court IED blast case, stating that DRDO scientist Bharat Kataria “deliberately placed” and “triggered” the IED to kill his rival and other litigants present inside the courtroom.

The 1,040-page charge sheet was filed before a Delhi court and cognisance is yet to be taken of the same. On December 9 last year, a low-intensity IED blast occurred inside courtroom number 102 presided over by Metropolitan Magistrate Pritu Raj. After a case was lodged and several CCTV cameras and vehicles entering the court on the day of the incident were scrutinised, the police managed to arrest 47-year-old DRDO scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria on December 17.

“Investigation revealed that the accused knowingly and deliberately placed and triggered an IED using a remote trigger on December 9 last year in the Magistrate’s court with the intention to kill his rival Amit Vashisht,” the police said, quoting the charge sheet.

“He also endangered the life of other persons present in the court including the Hon’ble Judge, court staff, advocates and other litigants with his heinous act,” the police added.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP (Special Cell), said during the investigation, sufficient evidence has come on record to establish the culpability of the accused beyond doubt. The DCP added that a further probe is being carried out and a supplementary charge sheet will be filed in due course.

Bhushan had placed the IED inside a tiffin box to take revenge from Vashisht, who had been his neighbour in the same apartment till three years ago; the two were involved in a long-standing dispute.