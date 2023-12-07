HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police file arguments before court on framing charges against ex-WFI chief

The next hearing in the sexual harassment case of women wrestlers is scheduled on December 20

December 07, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (pictured) and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar for multiple offences.

Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (pictured) and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar for multiple offences. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted written arguments before a court here clarifying its stand on framing of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, an accused in a case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Following the submission by Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court ordered the copies of the arguments be supplied to the advocates of the accused and the complainants.

The court listed the next hearing in the case, which had started in August, on December 20.

The police had in June filed a 1,000-page chargesheet against Mr. Singh — who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP — and Vinod Tomar — the suspended WFI assistant secretary — for multiple offences such as outraging modesty, making sexually coloured remarks, stalking, and criminal intimidation.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the counsel for Mr. Singh maintained that the charges against his client were “false and motivated”.

Advocate Rebecca John, one of the lawyers representing the wrestlers, had earlier told the court that a report tabled by the oversight committee constituted by the Union Sports Ministry to investigate the matter was an “eyewash to assuage sentiments”.

The police has maintained that the oversight committee has not exonerated Mr. Singh.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / police / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.