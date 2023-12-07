Police file arguments before court on framing charges against ex-WFI chief

December 07, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted written arguments before a court here clarifying its stand on framing of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, an accused in a case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Following the submission by Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court ordered the copies of the arguments be supplied to the advocates of the accused and the complainants.

The court listed the next hearing in the case, which had started in August, on December 20.

The police had in June filed a 1,000-page chargesheet against Mr. Singh — who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP — and Vinod Tomar — the suspended WFI assistant secretary — for multiple offences such as outraging modesty, making sexually coloured remarks, stalking, and criminal intimidation.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the counsel for Mr. Singh maintained that the charges against his client were “false and motivated”.

Advocate Rebecca John, one of the lawyers representing the wrestlers, had earlier told the court that a report tabled by the oversight committee constituted by the Union Sports Ministry to investigate the matter was an “eyewash to assuage sentiments”.

The police has maintained that the oversight committee has not exonerated Mr. Singh.