Police file 400-page chargesheet against 4 in Dalit girl rape case

NEW DELHI

29 August 2021 00:40 IST

‘Document has sufficient evidence against the four accused’

The Delhi police on Saturday filed chargesheet in the Delhi Cantonment rape case in which a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped, murdered and later cremated without her parents’ consent on August 2.

The police said that a 400-page chargesheet was submitted by Crime Branch and that they have sufficient evidence against the four accused who have been chargesheeted — Kuldeep Singh, Laxmi Narayan, Radhey Shyam and Salim Ahmad.

All the accused are currently in judicial custody. The accused were charged under Sections 302 (murder), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 376D (gang rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The four have also been chargesheeted under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and Section 3 (offences of atrocities) of the SC/ST Act.

The report was filed before Duty Magistrate Manu Shree, who kept it for the consideration of the court concerned for August 31.

SIT formed

The case was transferred from Delhi Cantt police station to the Crime Branch on August 5 following which a Special Investigation Team was constituted for professional and speedy investigation under the supervision of DCP (Crime Branch) Monika Bharadwaj.

“Scientific, technical and other evidences were gathered and analysed, besides recording testimonies of relevant witnesses. Besides, assistance was taken from Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, as well as Delhi Police’s Forensic Experts on Biology and Odontology. Forensic psychologists were also engaged during interrogation of the accused. After gathering sufficient evidence on record, the chargesheet has been filed,” said a police spokesperson.

“It may be recalled that on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s direction that the investigation be completed expeditiously and chargesheet be filed within 30 days, the chargesheet has been submitted within 30 days, keeping in view the sensitivity of the case,” he said.

“Filing of chargesheet by the Delhi police shows zero tolerance and commitment of the government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi to act speedily to ensure stringent punishment to those committing crimes against women and girls,” the statement said.