Police escort penniless man, toddler to shelter

On Tuesday morning, when Deepak Gupta woke up at his rented accommodation in Sarita Vihar, he had no milk for his one-year-old daughter Lavanya. Deepak, who had lost his wife two months ago, was penniless and set out to arrange some money so that he could buy milk and food for his daughter.

Finding him in distress, a few Delhi Police officers helped him reach the government school-cum-shelter in west Delhi’s Tihar village. From then on, he has been staying in the shelter with his daughter.

Deepak left his family in Uttam Nagar six years ago because of differences with his family and started doing odd jobs. In 2018, he met Neha and they got married. Next year, they were blessed with daughter Lavanya.

“We were staying in Haryana near my wife’s parental house when she suffered a seizure and died. In January, we returned to Delhi. I took a house on rent in Aali village near Sarita Vihar,” he said.

Ever since his wife’s death, Deepak has been taking Lavanya wherever he goes. “I used to go to Sadar Bazar to get cosmetics which I would sell in weekly markets across Delhi. I take her around everywhere. She sits with me when I sell articles,” he said.

Life changing

The last time Deepak went to the weekly market was on March 18. After prohibitory orders were issued, his life changed. Within a few days, he ran out of money. For a while, his neighbours helped.

“They collected some money and dry ration for me. I was managing Lavanya’s milk with that money. After the lockdown was extended, the neighbours too stopped helping and told me that they are unable to manage themselves,” he said.

The milkman gave milk on credit for three days but refused to do so after the lockdown was extended. “I told him that I will pay once I am able to earn, but he refused,” lamented Deepak.

The landlord was kind enough to defer the rent, but asked him to vacate on April 15. “I had fallen ill on March 21. A few days later, he asked me to leave saying that if something happened to me, he won’t be able to manage the situation. Also, there was no fan in the room,” he said.

Helping hand

On Tuesday, Deepak went to a friend’s house in Uttam Nagar to borrow money. But on his way back, at the barricade, police officers saw him with his daughter and asked him why he was there.

“I told them everything. They told me that I could stay at the shelter till the lockdown ends and I get some work. They also dropped me here at the school,” he said.

Praising the government school, he said: “Everything is good here. They also provide milk for my daughter. It is much better than sleeping without a fan,” added Deepak.