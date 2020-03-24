Police earmark separate lane at Delhi-Noida border for emergency vehicles

The police have earmarked a separate lane at the Delhi-Noida border for emergency vehicles to pass during the lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday. The police have also put up a board which reads — doctors, media, ambulances, police and other exempted vehicles should use the lane.
“Separate lane at Noida Border to facilitate Emergency Services’ Vehicles,” Deputy Commissioner of Police East district Jasmeet Singh tweeted.
The move comes after many commuters complained that they were having difficulty entering Delhi from Noida, amid the lockdown.
