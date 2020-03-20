Police discuss modalities for handing over convicts’ bodies

NEW DELHI

20 March 2020 01:25 IST

Security personnel deployed at Ravidas Camp; arrangements in place at Lodhi Road crematorium

A night before the hanging of the Nirbhaya convicts, the Delhi police on Thursday held a meeting to work out the modalities for handing over the bodies to the respective family members after their post-mortem.

A senior police officer said that they have deployed security personnel at Ravidas Camp in R.K. Puram where the convicts used to stay with their families. It is part of precautionary measures taken to avoid any confusion at the last moment, they said.

“We have also coordinated with Lodhi Road crematorium to keep all arrangements ready. The bodies will be handed over to family members after a post-mortem at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The bodies will be taken to the crematorium under police protection and will be cremated,” the officer also said.

Arrangements at the electric crematorium at Lodhi Road are ready, but if the families of the convicts wish to take the bodies to their respective home towns, then arrangements will be done as per the procedure.

As per Tihar Jail manuals, the body of any prisoner who has died or has been executed in jail, shall be handed over to the friends or relatives of the deceased. If the family refuses to take the body, then it shall be cremated or buried in the jail burial ground in accordance with the custom applicable to the faith of the deceased.

A police officer, who was part of 2012 Nirbhaya case investigation, said that a total of 79 witnesses recorded their statement supported by technical and forensic reports during the trial and that has lead to the conviction of all the four men in the case.

“It was one of the horrific crime cases I have investigated. The victim had faced extreme cruelty and the accused deserved to be hanged. They should have been hanged long ago,” the officer added.

Pratibha Sharma, investigating officer in the case, said that she would achieve job satisfaction and consider her work done only after the convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged.

“When I was handing the case, I stayed at the police station for four days. My daughter used to call me every few days and ask about Nirbhaya’s condition. The incident has had a severe impact on the lives of the officers who were part of the probe,” said Ms. Sharma.