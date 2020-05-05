Police dig up dirt tracks in Jhajjar to stop cross-border movement

Many roads and rough tracks through fields along the Haryana-Delhi border have been dug by the Jhajjar Police and the locals to prevent the unauthorised cross-border movement of people to the district from the national Capital.

Jhajjar along with three more Haryana districts has sealed its border with Delhi in view of the several COVID-19 cases traced back to the Capital.

Shri Bhagwan, husband of Issar Heri sarpanch, said the trails through the fields and the roads leading from their village to Delhi were dug by the police. “I got a call from the Station House Officer a few days back informing me that he had directions from the higher-ups to dig up the roads. The police brought an excavator and dug up the roads,” said Mr. Bhagwan.

Sidipur sarpanch Jai Kishan said the roads were dug up in the presence of the police to prevent the cross-border movement but they shared cordial relations with the people in Delhi villages.

Mr. Kishan said the residents in the several Jhajjar villages bordering Delhi worked in Delhi Police, municipal corporations of Delhi and other departments and returned to their homes every evening posing a danger to them.

“It is a contagious disease and spreads really fast. A single COVID-19 positive can put the entire village into high risk,” said the Sarpanch. Some 30 rough tracks in around a dozen Jhajjar villages along the border were frequented by the people coming from Delhi.

Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar, Ashok Kumar, said rough tracks through the fields were dug by the police, but not the tar roads.

“The tar roads have been dug by the local villagers. The locals themselves have been going from house-to-house requesting the Delhi employees in the villages to not to return homes. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up in Jhajjar and many of them are traced to Delhi,” said Mr. Kumar.

COVID-19 cases in Jhajjar

As per the latest statistics, Jhajjar has 64 positive cases and results for 296 samples are awaited.