Police did not register FIR till court intervened: AAP

Politics of BJP functions on the tenets of fake news, says Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s politics is based on “fake news”. She was referring to a Delhi court order asking the police to register an FIR against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra for allegedly spreading fake news about AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Ms. Atishi claimed that Delhi Police had not filed the FIR before the court order, despite multiple attempts by the AAP.

Earlier this week, a Delhi court had directed the police to register an FIR against Mr. Patra for allegedly posting a doctored video of Mr. Kejriwal supporting the farm laws, saying it may have resulted in rioting like situation across the nation, a PTI report said.

“Spreading fake news and posting manipulated content isn’t anything new on the BJP’s agenda. So, it was no wonder that he did not delete his tweet. You have often seen that even the BJP’s official social media handles share photos and videos that are repeatedly proven as fake and manipulated by many news agencies,” Ms. Atishi said.

She claimed that it seems that the entire politics of the BJP functions on the tenets of fake news and this incident of Mr. Patra is one such example.

“This video was posted on January 30 this year. On February 2, I went to IP Estate police station to complain. I demanded to file an FIR but it was not registered by the police. After three days, I filed a complaint in the DCP office that a fake video had been posted and action should be taken against it. But even in response to this, an FIR was not registered,” the AAP leader said.