Police did not let me meet Wangchuk on L-G’s directions, says Delhi CM Atishi

Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi police did not allow her to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on the directions of Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. The CM said that Mr. Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh have also been fighting against the Union Territory’s L-G.

Mr. Wangchuk and around 120 others marching from Leh to Delhi demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh were detained at the Singhu border on Monday night.

Addressing the media, Ms. Atishi said, “The people of Delhi stand with the people of Ladakh. The L-G’s rule should end in Ladakh as well as in Delhi. Ladakh and Delhi should get the status of a full State.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the BJP-ruled Centre for preventing the climate activist and his fellow protesters from reaching the Capital.

“Sometimes they stop farmers from coming to Delhi. Sometimes they stop people from Ladakh. Is Delhi the property of one person? Delhi is the country’s Capital. Everyone has the right to come to Delhi. This is completely wrong. Why are they afraid of unarmed, peaceful people?” Mr. Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

Unlike other full-fledged States, in Delhi, the police come under the L-G’s ambit.

‘Quite disappointing’

Ms. Atishi reached the Bawana police station in north-west Delhi around 1 p.m. but was not allowed to meet Mr. Wangchuk. In response, several AAP workers protested outside the police station against L-G.

“Sonam Wangchuk is a well-known environmentalist. He was coming to Delhi peacefully with 150 people from Ladakh to raise the voice of the people, but the Central government got Sonam Wangchuk arrested from the city’s border for his peaceful march. This is extremely disappointing,” the CM told the media.

She added, “The people of Ladakh should get democratic rights and the government of Ladakh should run on the basis of votes of the people of Ladakh. However, the BJP is anti-democracy and anti-Constitution.”

Questioning the detention of the climate activist who started the march around a month ago, senior AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “The issue Sonam Wangchuk is raising is not limited to just Ladakh. It pertains to the entire country.” He accused the BJP-led Centre of working towards converting every State into a UT and jailing those who oppose it.