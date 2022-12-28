ADVERTISEMENT

Police detain suspect for threat to blow up Ludhiana hotel

December 28, 2022 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police have detained a 24-year-old suspect for threatening to blow up Ludhiana’s Hyatt Hotel, the police said.

According to Punjab Police, a bomb threat message was received at Hyatt Hotel in Ludhiana. Within hours, the police rounded up a suspect in Delhi in a joint operation with Delhi Police.

After evacuation, Punjab Police carried out anti-sabotage checks with the help of bomb disposal team.

DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said they received information regarding the suspect around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. “Based on the phone number shared with us, we tracked the suspect to a flat in Dwarka. He is a 24-year-old man undergoing treatment for certain behaviour disorders. Ludhiana Police has been informed for further enquiry,” the DCP said.

