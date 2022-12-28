HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police detain suspect for threat to blow up Ludhiana hotel

December 28, 2022 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police have detained a 24-year-old suspect for threatening to blow up Ludhiana’s Hyatt Hotel, the police said.

According to Punjab Police, a bomb threat message was received at Hyatt Hotel in Ludhiana. Within hours, the police rounded up a suspect in Delhi in a joint operation with Delhi Police.

After evacuation, Punjab Police carried out anti-sabotage checks with the help of bomb disposal team.

DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said they received information regarding the suspect around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. “Based on the phone number shared with us, we tracked the suspect to a flat in Dwarka. He is a 24-year-old man undergoing treatment for certain behaviour disorders. Ludhiana Police has been informed for further enquiry,” the DCP said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.