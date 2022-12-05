  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: England vs Senegal Round of 16 match live updates

Police deploy drones, body cameras to ensure peaceful MCD polls

Security arrangements will continue to be in place till the counting of votes

December 05, 2022 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A police officer helps a wheelchair-bound voter at a polling station in Delhi on Sunday.

A police officer helps a wheelchair-bound voter at a polling station in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi police ensured peaceful and smooth voting process during the MCD elections on Sunday. No untoward incident was reported, the police said.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) were directed to deploy drones around polling booths in each constituency to maintain surveillance and prevent any untoward incident. “Police personnel were given body cameras to prevent miscreants indulging in anti-social activities,” an officer said.

“All voters were frisked for any banned items before entering the polling booths. They were told to put their phones on silent mode,” the officer added.

Another police officer said that security arrangements will continue to be in place till the counting of votes. A broad plan to maintain law and order during pre-poll, polling and after polling has already been decided.

DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa said, “The election process was peaceful and no violence was witnessed in any polling booth. All officers were adequately briefed regarding the polling procedure and asked to maintain public harmony. Officers were also told to assist voters and specifically senior citizens to ensure that they are able to cast their ballots in a free and fair manner”.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.