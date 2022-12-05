Police deploy drones, body cameras, tighten security to ensure smooth, peaceful polling

December 05, 2022 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi police ensured peaceful and smooth voting process during the MCD elections on Sunday. No untoward incident was reported, the police said.

Security was heightened with the deployment of 25,000 police personnel, nearly 13,000 home guards as well as about 100 companies of paramilitary forces.

All Station House Officers were directed to deploy drones around polling booths in each constituency to maintain surveillance and prevent any untoward incident.

“Police personnel were given body cameras to prevent miscreants indulging in anti-social activities,” an officer said.

“Voters were frisked for any banned items before entering the polling booths,” the officer added.

Another police officer said that security arrangements will continue to be in place till the counting of votes.

A broad plan to maintain law and order during the counting of votes has already been decided.

DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa said, “The election process was peaceful and no violence was witnessed in any polling booth. All officers were adequately briefed regarding the polling procedure and asked to maintain public harmony. Officers were also told to assist voters and specifically senior citizens to ensure that they are able to cast their ballots in a free and fair manner”.