Police cut off direct access to main stage at Singhu border

NEW DELHI

03 February 2021 00:42 IST

Media persons no longer allowed to enter protest site, all major routes blocked

Entry to the main protest site at the Singhu border remained closed on Tuesday with the Delhi police even barring entry to journalists. While one can cross the first two barricades, the first of which is nearly two kilometres away from the protest site, the police barred entry of all persons a few metres away from the first stage at the Singhu border.

The first barricade from where entry was disallowed was close to the place where clashes erupted on January 29 between farmers and a group of people claiming to be locals. The group had demanded that the inter-State highway be cleared by the farmers.

Following the Republic Day tractor parade, which culminated in violence, authorities has stopped entry of vehicles at the first barricade itself.

On Tuesday, despite two rounds of checking, the police barred media persons from entering the main protest site.

Hardly any direct access to the main protest site and stage have been left open.

One has to walk on foot through the adjacent fields to reach the protest site and main stage.

Most smaller lanes leading to the main stage also remained closed and trenches have been dug in some of the inner lanes as well, with cement barricades in place.

Police personnel at these points also barred access to media persons.

Kiosks removed

Over the past two months, since the agitation began, small shops and kiosks selling a variety of things, including jackets and chargers, had popped up.

However, that stretch has now been cleared and layers of barricades between the first stage and the main stage have been put up.

The two stages are a few metres apart and was a short walk earlier.

But now, concrete barricades, containers and walls have been erected. Iron rods have also been installed near the containers.

With the normal route from one stage to another now completely cut-off, volunteers waiting near the erstwhile access path were seen redirecting people through an inner lane, to be able to reach the first stage from the main stage.

Several people reaching Delhi from Punjab and Haryana were seen walking for a couple of kilometres, with luggage, before they could access some form of public transportation to the national capital.