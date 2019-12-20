Delhi

Police custody extended in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Thursday extended till December 26 the police custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in a money laundering case involving Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

His custody was extended on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate that sought his further custodial interrogation for seven more days to confront him with digital evidence and some shell companies’ directors who had been summoned.

Shivinder Singh, his brother and three other accused in the case were arrested in October for siphoning off ₹2,397 crore at RFL, the lending of the REL.

Dec 20, 2019

