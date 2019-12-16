Police crackdown at AMU, students told to vacate hostels

Police entered the AMU campus on Sunday evening after a clash broke out between students and the police. Sources in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College said that at the least 60 students were brought in with injuries after the clash. Salman Imtiaz, president of the outgoing Students’ Union is also injured with rubber bullet injuries.

At around 8.30 p.m. students came out of the Sir Syed gate in solidarity with the Jamia Millia students who faced a lathi-charge on Sunday.

Sources said it was a sudden surge as the Students’ Union had just planned to issue a statement. The students have been peacefully protesting against the Citizenship Amendement Bill/ Act since last Sunday. Eyewitnesses said the proctorial team failed to stop the students. Deputy proctor Naved Khan got injured while trying to stop the students. The police fired tear gas shells and mangaged to disperse the students for a while.

“But they returned with salt and buckets to quell the threat of tear gas shells,” said a student requesting anonymity. Then stones were hurled at the police injuring many police personnel including some senior officials.

“After that the police entered the campus, and lathi charged the students and broke their vehicles,” said a source. “They entered the Sir Syed Hall (North) and Morisson Hall and beat up the students.” A room was also set on fire. While the police sources it was the work of the students, the latter held the police responsible for it. A student alleged that the university adminstration was nowhere to be seen. “The Vice Chancellor has yet to make a statement. The letter of the closure is They have closed down the campus but we don’t know how we will move out.”

University spokesperson Prof Shafey Kidwai said the authorites were in touch with the district administration to find out a modality to evacuate the hostels. “It has been a sudden development and students have nowhere to go. We are chalking out a plan,” he said.

The police was still inside the campus at the time of going to the press.