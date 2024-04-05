Police crack down on bootleggers, drug peddlers for violating poll code

April 05, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested several persons for violating the Model Code of Conduct, including bootleggers, robbers, and drug peddlers, said officials on Thursday.

“As a part of our crime containment strategy and an unwavering commitment to public safety, the Southern Range of the Delhi Police took proactive actions to crack down on street crime, burglary, bootlegging, and related activities,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range), S.K. Jain.

“In a series of targeted operations involving intensive checking at the Haryana border, the police cracked down on bootlegging operations, and has disrupted the illegal trade of illicit liquor and apprehended over 350 offenders involved in these activities,” he said., adding that at least 46,355 quarters of illicit liquor were seized.

A total of 133 robbers, 148 snatchers, 158 auto-lifters, 74 burglars, and 45 drug peddlers were also arrested, officials said.

The police added that 114 vehicles were recovered as part of their crackdown, which aided in the restoration of stolen property to its rightful owners. Over 275 stolen mobile phones were also recovered.

Twenty-two illicit firearms, 31 live cartridges, and over 100 knives and daggers were seized, police said, adding that a total of 2,204 firearms were also deposited at police stations as part of a special ongoing drive. Narcotic substances, including psychotropic drugs and injections, were also seized.

The Model Code of Conduct was imposed by the Election Commission of India on March 16, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

