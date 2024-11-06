ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable among two mowed down by DTC bus

Published - November 06, 2024 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a police constable, were mowed down by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Ring Road near Monastery Market in the Civil Lines area, an officer said on Tuesday.

The police said the incident happened on Monday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to technical issues, which caused the bus to climb over a pavement, collide with a billboard, and hit the two persons before crashing into a road divider.

There were no passengers on board at the time of the accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said the deceased constable was identified as Victor, 27, a resident of Nagaland.

The other victim, identified as Satyapriya, 23, a resident of U.P.’s Jalaun, was studying engineering in Kanpur and had come to Delhi for shopping.

“Constable Victor was on night patrolling duty and had left the police station at 9.45 p.m. He was riding a PCR motorcycle when the accident took place. After being hit by the bus, he was rushed to Parmanand Hospital in Civil Lines, where doctors declared him dead. Victor sustained multiple injuries on his head, neck and face,” said the DCP.

The driver, Vinod Kumar, 57, was taken into custody. He did not sustain any injuries. He has been working as a DTC bus driver since 2010.

