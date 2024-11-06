GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police constable among two mowed down by DTC bus

Published - November 06, 2024 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a police constable, were mowed down by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Ring Road near Monastery Market in the Civil Lines area, an officer said on Tuesday.

The police said the incident happened on Monday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to technical issues, which caused the bus to climb over a pavement, collide with a billboard, and hit the two persons before crashing into a road divider.

There were no passengers on board at the time of the accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said the deceased constable was identified as Victor, 27, a resident of Nagaland.

The other victim, identified as Satyapriya, 23, a resident of U.P.’s Jalaun, was studying engineering in Kanpur and had come to Delhi for shopping.

“Constable Victor was on night patrolling duty and had left the police station at 9.45 p.m. He was riding a PCR motorcycle when the accident took place. After being hit by the bus, he was rushed to Parmanand Hospital in Civil Lines, where doctors declared him dead. Victor sustained multiple injuries on his head, neck and face,” said the DCP.

The driver, Vinod Kumar, 57, was taken into custody. He did not sustain any injuries. He has been working as a DTC bus driver since 2010.

Published - November 06, 2024 12:38 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.