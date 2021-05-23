Police constable among four held for robbery attempt

They tried to steal ₹2 lakh from a businessman; another policeman posted in Shahdara district on the run

Two men, including a Delhi Police constable, have been arrested while two juveniles apprehended in connection with a robbery attempt with a businessman in north Delhi’s Wazirabad, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Jatin who is posted as a constable in Timarpur police station, was arrested while his associate, constable Amit posted in Vivek Vihar police station of Shahdara district is absconding, they said.

The police said that constable Jatin was arrested following a raid after arrested accused Naresh and the two juveniles disclosed about the involvement of the two policemen in the incident.

The incident took place on May 12, when the man was returning home on his four-wheeler after closing his shop. He was also carrying ₹2 lakh with him. When he reached near Wazirabad, he was stopped by another four-wheeler. They knocked on his window and subsequently were cornered by persons on a motorcycle and a scooty, the police said.

Suspects flee

Meanwhile, constable Manish posted at Wazirabad police station, who was on his way to duty, spotted the victim being cornered by the group. As he approached to check on them, fearing police, the suspects fled the spot on their respective vehicles leaving a scooty at the spot, a senior police officer said.

When the victim was asked to give a complaint, he was reluctant but after taking the scooty into custody, police took sou moto cognisance and registered an FIR and an investigation was undertaken, he said.

Using the registration number of the seized scooty and technical surveillance, one of the accused, identified as Naresh (38), was arrested from Majnu ka Tila and two juveniles were also apprehended in the case.

Accused Naresh was previously involved in several cases including that of theft and robbery. “The accused disclosed names of the two policemen who were also involved in the incident and said the constables were part of the conspiracy and had shared information about the victim with them,” the officer said.