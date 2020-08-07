Police conduct operation before Independence Day

Ahead of Independence Day, the police here conducted ‘Operation Black Rose’ to check alertness and preparedness of their staff on Thursday.
A senior officer said in order to check the efficiency and reaction time of their staff, the police flashed a message regarding a group of terrorist entering the city in a car. A brief description of the car was also passed on to all units of the police.
Soon SWAT commandos, PCR vans and staff of local police stations rushed to markets and put up barricades on main roads to intercept the car. The operation is a city-wide drill exercise that is conducted to check the alertness of security personnel.
“We are getting feedback of the operation. After evaluating all aspects, if there were any shortcomings. then it will be rectified. The city is already on high alert after intelligence agencies got inputs of a possible terror attack,” added the officer. He said more such drills will be conducted before Independence Day. A report will be prepared on how did SHOs respond, how much time taken to place barricades, coordination among PCR and police stations, among other matters, he added.
The suspected car was located and the occupants were apprehended.
Meeting with DCPs
A senior officer confirmed that recently a meeting was held with district DCPs and they were instructed to intensify patrolling and random checking at busy places.
