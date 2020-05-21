Delhi

Police Commissioner directs to clear pending cases with EOW promptly

Concerned over huge pendency of cases in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, the Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava held a videoconference meeting with senior officers and discussed the functioning.

As 990 registered cases and 433 complaints were pending with EOW, Mr. Shrivastava directed that pending cases, particularly those in the backlog for a long time, must be disposed of at the earliest.

He said that the investigation of all complaints/cases should be conducted in a time-bound manner with utmost transparency. He also directed all officers to ensure strict compliance in their respective jurisdictions.

A proposal regarding designated court for EOW is pending with Registrar General of Delhi High Court and it was discussed at the meeting. The CP directed the officers to take up this matter with authorities concerned in the Delhi High Court.

Mr. Shrivastava also instructed officers to examine the protocol followed in EOW for taking up cases of economic offences less than ₹2 crore through district investigation units.

‘Shady’ deals

He was informed that some office-bearers of Revanta Multi State CGHS were buyers under the garb of Land Pooling Policy of DDA. CP enquired how buyers may verify the authenticity of such schemes from the government agencies concerned so that innocent people may not be duped by any fraudulent company.

