Police Commissioner directs DCPs to beef up surveillance

NEW DELHI

12 June 2020 00:08 IST

Shrivastava urges the force to focus on street crime

In a meeting with senior police officers, Commissioner of Police, S.N. Shrivastava, directed them to hold meetings with banks having ATMs, fuel stations, jewellery shops and businessmen, who transfer huge cash, and bolster security measures like employing security guards to avoid crime.

The police chief instructed officers to strictly control street crime and do mapping to identify crime-prone areas. Besides, DCPs should deploy extra executive staff posted in the offices for field duties.

“Deployment at the containment zones, quarantine centres and hospitals should be rationalised. Illicit liquor, drugs, gambling and other vices are prevailing, especially in under-privileged areas. These are primary reasons for juveniles to take up crime. Such vices should be wiped out at the earliest,” he instructed.

He directed that after a case is worked out, attention on arresting absconding criminals is often diluted. Moreover, DCPs were directed to make the best efforts to trace absconding criminals.

Monetary benefits

He also directed DCPs to ensure monetary benefits for the family of deceased police personnel at the earliest. He also reviewed the progress of disposing pending investigation cases and directed the DCPs to focus on bringing down pendency.

However, a police officer said that policing during COVID-19 outbreak is not the same as it used to be in normal times. More than 800 policemen have been infected and others, who are on field duty, are prone to get infected. “We have instructed policemen to keep themselves safe while performing their duty,” said the officer.