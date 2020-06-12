Delhi

Police Commissioner directs DCPs to beef up surveillance

S.N. Shrivastava

S.N. Shrivastava   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Shrivastava urges the force to focus on street crime

In a meeting with senior police officers, Commissioner of Police, S.N. Shrivastava, directed them to hold meetings with banks having ATMs, fuel stations, jewellery shops and businessmen, who transfer huge cash, and bolster security measures like employing security guards to avoid crime.

The police chief instructed officers to strictly control street crime and do mapping to identify crime-prone areas. Besides, DCPs should deploy extra executive staff posted in the offices for field duties.

“Deployment at the containment zones, quarantine centres and hospitals should be rationalised. Illicit liquor, drugs, gambling and other vices are prevailing, especially in under-privileged areas. These are primary reasons for juveniles to take up crime. Such vices should be wiped out at the earliest,” he instructed.

He directed that after a case is worked out, attention on arresting absconding criminals is often diluted. Moreover, DCPs were directed to make the best efforts to trace absconding criminals.

Monetary benefits

He also directed DCPs to ensure monetary benefits for the family of deceased police personnel at the earliest. He also reviewed the progress of disposing pending investigation cases and directed the DCPs to focus on bringing down pendency.

However, a police officer said that policing during COVID-19 outbreak is not the same as it used to be in normal times. More than 800 policemen have been infected and others, who are on field duty, are prone to get infected. “We have instructed policemen to keep themselves safe while performing their duty,” said the officer.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 12:12:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/police-commissioner-directs-dcps-to-beef-up-surveillance/article31808404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY