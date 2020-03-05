Police Commissioner avoids questions on AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

NEW DELHI

05 March 2020 01:23 IST

Lookout notice soon against AAP leader: police

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Wednesday avoided answering questions regarding the role of the Delhi Police in ‘rescuing’ Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain from his residence in Chandbagh during the riots last week.

Mr. Shrivastava had gone to Parliament to brief Home Minister Amit Shah about the law and order situation in north-east Delhi.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Kumar Singla had said that on February 24, around 11 p.m., some people had informed the police about a councillor being stuck and feeling insecure, and Mr. Hussain was later rescued.

Within an hour of the press conference, the Delhi Police issued a clarification stating that Mr. Hussain “did not require rescuing” that night. “News of the councillor being stuck was received by the police but upon investigation it was found that the councillor was safe in his house,” the police stated.

The police registered four FIRs against Mr. Hussain on February 25. In the first FIR, registered at Dayalpur police station, the councillor has been charged under murder, rioting and arson. In the second FIR, he has been charged under rioting and destruction of evidence. The third FIR has been registered at Khajoori Khas and has charged the councillor under attempt to murder. The fourth FIR charges him under rioting and arson.

The FIR in Khajoori Khas police station was registered on the complaint of a policeman, which mentions that miscreants were throwing stones and petrol bombs from the terrace of Mr. Hussain’s residence.

“We have also moved a file for issuing a lookout circular against Mr. Hussain to prevent him from escaping abroad. The order may be issued by [Wednesday]night,” said a police officer.

Shahrukh taken to Shamli

Meanwhile, the Delhi police on Wednesday took Shahrukh Khan, who has been arrested for firing at a policeman during the riots, to Shamli for recovery of the pistol, car and mobile phone used by him during the crime. The pistol is yet to be recovered, added the police.

An officer said they are also verifying whether any police cases are registered against him outside of Delhi.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Wednesday deferred till Thursday the hearing of the anticipatory bail application of the suspended AAP councillor.