Police come to rescue as hospital in city runs out of oxygen cylinders

NEW DELHI

19 April 2021 00:43 IST

The COVID facility asked for help as 35 patients required support

Delhi Police arranged for 20 oxygen cylinders at a hospital in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar after it approached them for help as 35 COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen support were in crisis, officials said on Sunday.

The staffer at Nihal Vihar police station received a call around 1.30 p.m. from the director of Mansa Ram Hospital on Nangloi Nazafgarh road. He informed that their oxygen supply is depleting, and the available oxygen supply will not last for more than an hour.

The police said the hospital had contacted all the officials concerned but could not get any response due to oxygen shortage.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama directed two teams to immediately rush to Mundka and Bawana to arrange for oxygen cylinders.

“The supplier at Bawana facility stated there was a scarcity of cylinders. However, due to emergency at Mansa Ram Hospital, 10 oxygen cylinders were arranged immediately and 10 more after half and hour,” said Mr. Dhama.

The police team from Nihal Vihar then escorted the vehicle carrying 20 oxygen cylinders to Mansa Ram Hospital, he said.

In another instance, SHO of Bharat Nagar Mohar Singh arranged five vials of Remidisvir injection and immediately got it airlifted to Bhopal for a 67-year-old COVID patient admitted in ICU.