Police colony sealed as ASI, son test positive

Three blocks of a Delhi police residential colony was sealed after a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector and his son tested positive for COVID-19 in North-West district’s Model Town on Thursday.

The ASI, his wife and their son are admitted at Lok Nayak hospital. The ASI is a resident of Model Town police colony, confirmed Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West).

Wife got infected

The ASI’s wife works as a nurse at Lok Nayak Hospital and it is suspected that she got infected a few days ago after which the ASI and their son were quarantined, she said.

Both of them were tested positive on Thursday, she added.

As a precautionary measure, G, H and I block of Model Town have been sealed to contain the spread of COVID-19

On Wednesday, two constables posted at Chandni Mahal police station tested positive for COVID-19.

The policeman were deployed at a picket outside the mosque in the Capital from where several people were evacuated and many among them later tested positive for the virus.