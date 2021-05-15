Police collected over ₹1 crore from COVID-19 violators

More than 4,500 arrested from April 19 to May 13 for not adhering to DDMA guidelines on virus

The Delhi police collected ₹1.14 crore as fine and registered 5,174 FIRs as they continued to crackdown on violators of COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, including curfew, during the second wave of the pandemic, said officers on Friday.

The police said they have arrested more than 4,500 people from April 19 to May 13 for not adhering to DDMA guidelines on COVID-19.

They said 51,878 people were challaned for not wearing face masks in the public place, 8,223 people for not maintaining social distancing norms, 391 for large public gathering or congregations, 57 for spitting and 65 for consumption of liquor, paan, tobacco etc. in public place from April 19 to May 13.

A total of ₹11,44,83,827 fine has been imposed to the violators during the period, the data showed.

They also issued 2,04,673 challans under Section 65 of Delhi Police Act (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of police officer) and 14,446 challans under Section 66 of DP ACT (police to take charge of unclaimed property), the data stated.

Unlike the previous lockdown, the situation is different this time, the police said. The city is under medical crisis and people are running pillar to post to arrange or refill oxygen cylinders and for other medical facilities. “There are many exempted categories in this curfew as compare to last year. People are out on the streets for medical reasons. People with genuine reasons have not been fined. Also, the Inter-State movement is also not restricted so people from NCR having medical reasons are also visiting Delhi,” said a senior police officer.

COVID helpline queries

Delhi Police said it received many calls on its COVID-19 helpline number, most of them call on queries related to the curfews and issue of e-passes.

After getting complaints in their helpline numbers, the police has, so far, registered over 370 FIRs against COVID cheats, arrested 91 persons, seized 95 devices and frozen more than 200 bank accounts.