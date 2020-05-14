Police chief reviews steps taken to curb outbreak

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N Shrivastava on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with senior officers to review the status of preparedness taken by the force to contain the spread of the virus, said officials.

Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) stated that 14 fresh cases were reported in the force in the last 24 hours.

Mr. Shrivastava also directed Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to circulate the mobile number of chowkidar incharge of designated COVID-19 hospitals to all police personnel through SMS.

He further directed Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) North to coordinate with authorities concerned to suitably enhance the number of testing facilities for its personnel at Haiderpur Testing Centre.