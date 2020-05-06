Delhi

Police chief reviews opening of city liquor vends

Joint CPs told to suggest DSIIDC authorities to sell alcohol online to avoid crowding

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Wednesday held a videoconference with officers to review the preparedness and arrangements of personnel to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

He directed them to disinfect police stations and take adequate precautions as more police personnel were tested positive for the virus.

Amid huge crowds gathering at liquor shops across the city, Mr. Shrivastava reviewed the situation and heard strategies made by the Joint CPs for maintaining social distancing and crowd control. He directed Joint CPs to conduct meetings with DSIIDC officials and suggest to them to execute sale through online portals to avoid crowding at vends.

Joint CPs and district DCPs should ensure that instructions issued by the government are complied with by all vends, he added.

