Police chief reviews curfew enforcement

NEW DELHI

21 April 2021 01:01 IST

Be polite but firm, said Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava while reviewing the situation on the first day of the week-long lockdown.

Mr. Shrivastava also asked the field officers to make use of announcements in colonies and densely populated areas for people to obey the curfew. Anyone venturing out of home will be definitely checked by the personnel and questioned, the police said.

“The priority is to implement the week-long lockdown and restrictions are to be maintained,” he said, adding that if anyone is found to disobey the restrictions without having a genuine ground, “needs to be prosecuted at once”.

Expressing “concern” for police personnel on ground, he said, “Being front-line warriors, our personnel need to perform their duties, but also ensure COVID-19 safety”.

He told the unit officers to keep sufficient stock of equipment like PPE kits, masks, sanitisers and pay attention to repeated cleanliness of toilets and common areas of the barracks and police stations.

“Daily health monitoring of the staff should be carried out. Police colonies should also be sanitised because officers return homes from duties. Officers should remain in communication with staffers who have fallen ill and make best possible arrangements for their treatment,” he said.