Police chief pushes for digitalisation

New Delhi

16 May 2020 00:24 IST

In a move to digitalisation, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava urged the department to adopt newer technology and register daily diaries online.

“Since the daily diaries are being received online, except for special reason, hard copies may not be printed. All may view the daily diaries online and take necessary action. We may adopt to newer technology and save the paper. All concerned need to be briefed accordingly,” the order reads.

The order was marked to Special and Joint Commissioners of Police.

