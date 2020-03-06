Police checking mobile data to identify outsiders’ role

New Delhi

06 March 2020

654 cases have been registered and 1,820 people either detained or arrested so far

Delhi Police is collecting and scrutinising hundreds of video footage of last week’s communal clashes in the north-east parts of the city and also gathering mobile call and data records to identify those involved in the violence, officials said on Thursday.

With several people from riot-hit areas alleging the role of “outsiders” in the riots, two Special Investigation Teams of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch have been formed to probe the violence.

“Mobile data and call records are being examined to ascertain who were present in north-east Delhi during the time of violence.,” a Crime Branch officer said.

