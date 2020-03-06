Police checking mobile data to identify outsiders’ role

Delhi Police is collecting and scrutinising hundreds of video footage of last week’s communal clashes in the north-east parts of the city and also gathering mobile call and data records to identify those involved in the violence, officials said on Thursday.

With several people from riot-hit areas alleging the role of “outsiders” in the riots, two Special Investigation Teams of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch have been formed to probe the violence.

“Mobile data and call records are being examined to ascertain who were present in north-east Delhi during the time of violence.,” a Crime Branch officer said.