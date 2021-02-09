Police call back additional forces from protest sites

NEW DELHI

Personnel are likely to return to their districts and units today to deal with day-to-day policing duties

Delhi Police has asked its additional force, who were deployed across the national capital’s borders during the farmers’ rally, to return to their districts or units on Monday.

Told to relieve force

Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) Muktesh Chander had ordered internal mobilisation from various districts and units of Delhi Police in connection with law and order and farmers’ rally arrangements.

All districts, where the additional force is deployed, are directed to relieve the force mobilised from Delhi Police by 6 p.m. on Monday.

The personnel will go back to their districts and units on Tuesday.

Districts may mobilise additional force from their own resources to augment police arrangements in connection with farmers, the order further reads.

A senior police officer said that for security deployment at the borders they had withdrawn police personnel from various units and police districts that resulted in delay of day-to-day work. Many files are pending to get cleared at district headquarters.

Pending work

“Apart from security deployment at the borders, they have to take care of regular policing across the city. Due to the reason investigations in many cases have been hampered. It’s been more than two months and they can’t let other complainants to suffer,” said the officer.

The officer said that reserve security personnel (para-military) and local police will be deployed at the borders for safety and security.

After the city witnessed violence during the January 26 tractor rally organised by protesting farmers, Delhi Police had strengthened the security at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders by deploying extra forces and putting multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nails studded on the roads. Nearly 400 police personnel were injured in the clashes.