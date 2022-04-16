Police busts international fake loan syndicate

April 16, 2022 01:42 IST

The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell busted an integrated syndicate of international loan fraudsters that duped people with loan offers through an app.

On April 15, Anurag Halder, a resident of Sodepur, Kolkata in West Bengal filed a complaint alleging that his family was threatened by some unknown persons through international and national WhatsApp mobile numbers over the repayment of a loan amount taken by “Cash Advance Ha”, which was an unauthorised Chinese microfinance company, said the police.

When Haldar informed the company that no such amount was taken from anyone, the callers threatened and abused him. Subsequently the Delhi Police took over the investigation.

Upon further probe into the Call Detail Records (CDRs) of mobile phones, the police found that the accused made calls to the victims through fraudulently obtained WhatsApp numbers. The mobile phone users belonged to West Bengal and Assam.

DCP (Crime Branch) Rohit Meena said that the investigation revealed that one of the accused was located near the Delhi-Gurugram border area, following which, the police raided Sala Pur Khera area of Bijwashan, from where Sonu Singh, 22, one of the accused was arrested. The police said Sonu worked as a recovery agent for China based microfinance company. The police later arrested another accused, Vikash Kumar, 24, as well.

The DCP said Kumar ran a team that made calls to loan seekers, who took loan from their app. Kumar subsequently sent threatening messages to the contact list of the victims.