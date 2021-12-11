Police busts gambling racket, arrests 16

The Delhi police on Friday said they have arrested 16 people involved in a gambling racket from South Extension.

They have recovered 1,000 playing chips, 37 playing bricks and stake money to the tune of ₹1,95,000.

On Wednesday, the police received information regarding a gambling racket being operated at South Extension-2 in M Block. A police team was deployed immediately and a trap was laid around the area where 16 persons were found to be involved. They were subsequently arrested.

