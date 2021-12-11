Delhi

Police busts gambling racket, arrests 16

The Delhi police on Friday said they have arrested 16 people involved in a gambling racket from South Extension.

They have recovered 1,000 playing chips, 37 playing bricks and stake money to the tune of ₹1,95,000.

On Wednesday, the police received information regarding a gambling racket being operated at South Extension-2 in M Block. A police team was deployed immediately and a trap was laid around the area where 16 persons were found to be involved. They were subsequently arrested.

The DCP said they have recovered 1,000 playing chips, 37 playing bricks and stake money to the tune of ₹ 1,95,000.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 1:46:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/police-busts-gambling-racket-arrests-16/article37929309.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY